Trustmark (TRMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Trustmark to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRMK opened at $26.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,712,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,011,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,088,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 461,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMK. TheStreet upgraded Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Trustmark from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

