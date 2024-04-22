Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UI. BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of UI stock opened at $106.67 on Thursday. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $246.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $464.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.56 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

