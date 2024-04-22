UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of UFP Industries worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 64.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UFPI

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.08. 58,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,882. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.