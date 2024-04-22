UniBot Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $16.80 million and $3.00 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniBot token can currently be bought for about $16.80 or 0.00025333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniBot has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

Buying and Selling UniBot

