Uniswap Reaches Market Cap of $4.88 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $8.15 or 0.00012248 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and approximately $135.57 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00129252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008633 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.97760977 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1000 active market(s) with $100,168,038.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

