Uniswap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $125.57 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $7.97 or 0.00012085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.77 billion and $125.57 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00128330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008718 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.97760977 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1000 active market(s) with $100,168,038.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

