United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ UG opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.73.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United-Guardian
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.