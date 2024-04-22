United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ UG opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.73.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

United-Guardian Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Articles

