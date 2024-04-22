United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Trimmed by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 1.6% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $18,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.0 %

URI traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $628.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $679.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.13 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $589.21.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

