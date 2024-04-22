UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $501.13 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $488.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

