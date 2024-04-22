Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Lowered to $229.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $229.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.

MTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.21. The company had a trading volume of 98,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,747. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.95 and a 200-day moving average of $221.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $201.06 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,675,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

