VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,009,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 481,883 shares.The stock last traded at $25.45 and had previously closed at $25.43.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Floating Rate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,271,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 84,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

