VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Gap Down to $42.19

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.19, but opened at $40.40. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 2,683,430 shares trading hands.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.