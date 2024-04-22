Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 483,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 282,249 shares.The stock last traded at $113.31 and had previously closed at $112.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

