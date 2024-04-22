Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Cut by Gpwm LLC

Gpwm LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 11.7% of Gpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,155,000 after acquiring an additional 965,155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,370,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,742,529. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

