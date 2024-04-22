Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.5% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after buying an additional 1,341,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,155,000 after acquiring an additional 965,155 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $48.39. 9,370,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,742,530. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

