Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Reduced by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.95. 932,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average of $110.87.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

