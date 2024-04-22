Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.42. 930,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

