Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 11.7% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,449,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,808,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.89. 565,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,605. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.42.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.