Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.6% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $21,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,213. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average is $82.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.