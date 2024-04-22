Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after purchasing an additional 702,393 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,089,000 after purchasing an additional 296,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,198,000 after purchasing an additional 784,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,419,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,077. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

