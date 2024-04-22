Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

VCSH traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $76.52. 517,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,887,604. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

