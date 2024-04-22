Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Reduced by Gpwm LLC

Gpwm LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 8.3% of Gpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 257,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.83. 551,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,609. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

