Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $64,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.35. 274,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,909. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.00 and its 200 day moving average is $173.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.