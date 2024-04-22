Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $64,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
VBR stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.35. 274,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,909. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.00 and its 200 day moving average is $173.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
