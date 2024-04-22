Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Gpwm LLC

Gpwm LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Gpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 944,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 833,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VBR stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.91. 320,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.