Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $180.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

