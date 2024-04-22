Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Increased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 314.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 93,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 60,097 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 749,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,242,000 after buying an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB remained flat at $49.97 during midday trading on Monday. 1,351,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,686. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

