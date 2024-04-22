Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Acquired by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor accounts for about 11.0% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 7.99% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $48,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 250,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 71,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

BATS:VFVA traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,898 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.44.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

