Velas Price Reaches $0.0163 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $42.02 million and $910,570.01 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00058659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,582,066,293 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

