Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 511,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 108,836 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,319,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,898,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $163.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Barclays boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

