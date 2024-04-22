Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,403,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $394.28. 1,342,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $413.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $316.43 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

