Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Vicor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vicor

Vicor Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.07 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.