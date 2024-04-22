Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $48.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 473,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,723. Victory Capital has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its position in Victory Capital by 6.0% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Victory Capital by 13.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

