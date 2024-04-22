Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. Vipshop has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Natixis acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

