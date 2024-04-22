Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $43.71. 181,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 492,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.98. Vista Energy had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vista Energy by 4,205.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

