Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Volex (LON:VLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($4.98) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of VLX traded down GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 308.76 ($3.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,527. Volex has a one year low of GBX 232 ($2.89) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.23). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 288.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 298.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £560.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,929.76 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Volex news, insider Jon Boaden sold 20,171 shares of Volex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.65), for a total transaction of £59,101.03 ($73,572.80). 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

