VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
VolitionRx Price Performance
VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of VolitionRx
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
