Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Up 0.4%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.79 and last traded at $59.74. 3,799,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 18,836,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Walmart Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $485.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $712,687.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 780,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,393,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $712,687.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 780,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,393,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,032,265 shares of company stock worth $1,696,559,224. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after buying an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,188,000 after buying an additional 8,144,393 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,419,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

