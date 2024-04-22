Weatherford International (WFRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Weatherford International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $112.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.73. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $127.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weatherford International from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Weatherford International from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Weatherford International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,915.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,455 shares of company stock worth $13,628,764. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 309.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after acquiring an additional 941,426 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,991,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 274.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 469,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

