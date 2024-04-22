Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3,850.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,414.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,571.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,371.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

