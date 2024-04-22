Wedbush Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $80.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roku will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,533,000 after purchasing an additional 380,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,986,000 after purchasing an additional 622,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

