Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $20.60 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,673 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.14% of Carlisle Companies worth $20,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.33.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $370.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,962. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $403.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

