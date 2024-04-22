Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $38.07 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.16% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $38,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 113.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 136.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Roth Mkm upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,308 shares of company stock worth $18,356,153. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,479. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $103.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.