Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $46.11 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,789 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.45% of Casey’s General Stores worth $46,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,959,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,458,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,993,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $167,570,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 191,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,975,000 after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $313.48. The stock had a trading volume of 291,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,139. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.50 and a one year high of $324.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

