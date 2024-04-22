Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,384 shares during the period. Toll Brothers accounts for about 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.49% of Toll Brothers worth $52,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 6.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 139,004 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 225,354 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,784,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 105.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after acquiring an additional 772,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 26.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,294,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.81. 910,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.31. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.17 and a 12-month high of $130.63.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

