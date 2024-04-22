Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,376 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises about 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.49% of Super Micro Computer worth $74,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $3.37 on Monday, reaching $717.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,280,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $956.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.19 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

