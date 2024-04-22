Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $29,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 45,888.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,750,000 after purchasing an additional 255,138 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 212.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,726,000 after purchasing an additional 249,533 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 57.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 640,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,063,000 after purchasing an additional 234,439 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 18.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,330,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,493,000 after acquiring an additional 204,715 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 59.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after acquiring an additional 182,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.64.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.2 %

ELV stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $532.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,577. The firm has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $539.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.