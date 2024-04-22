WesBanco (WSBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSBC opened at $28.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.86. WesBanco has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $32.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $19,533,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 110,397 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,273 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 40.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WSBC shares. Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

