Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Investment analysts at Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WAL. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 123,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,848. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

