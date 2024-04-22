Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

WES has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.64.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WES

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 64,370 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,480,000 after purchasing an additional 622,108 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 97.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.