William Fehrman Buys 25,000 Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Stock

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) CEO William Fehrman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CTRI traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 852,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,774. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

