William Fehrman Buys 25,000 Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Stock

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) CEO William Fehrman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Centuri Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CTRI traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 852,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,774. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.
About Centuri
